Anil Ambani-ED probe: Yes Bank's Sanjay Nambiar resigns

ED examining Yes Bank's deals with ADAG

The ED isn't just looking at those loans—it's also examining Yes Bank's deals with Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies and a ₹2,850 crore investment by Reliance Mutual Fund in the bank's AT-1 bonds.

This is all part of a bigger review of how Yes Bank was run before it hit financial trouble and was placed under moratorium back in March 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.