Bombay HC offers Anil Ambani interim relief in tax-evasion case

Additional cases

Other writ petitions have challenged provisions of Black Money Act

The bench was informed that other writ petitions have also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Black Money Act. These are to be heard along with Ambani's plea, for which an affidavit in reply has been sought within four weeks from the Indian government. The court noted that an assessment order had already been passed and Ambani had appealed before the Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals (CIT-A).