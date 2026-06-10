Bombay HC offers Anil Ambani interim relief in tax-evasion case
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from prosecution and penalty to industrialist Anil Ambani in an alleged tax evasion case. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Ambani challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. The provisions were challenged on grounds that they violate fundamental rights under the Constitution.
Relief
HC had earlier restrained I-T Department from taking action
The HC had earlier restrained the Income-Tax Department from taking any coercive action against Ambani. This was in connection with notices over allegations of tax evasion amounting to ₹420 crore on ₹814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts. The court questioned how action could be taken retrospectively against the petitioner, considering Ambani's challenge to the validity of sections 3(1), 50, 51, 59 and 72C of the Black Money Act.
Additional cases
Other writ petitions have challenged provisions of Black Money Act
The bench was informed that other writ petitions have also challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Black Money Act. These are to be heard along with Ambani's plea, for which an affidavit in reply has been sought within four weeks from the Indian government. The court noted that an assessment order had already been passed and Ambani had appealed before the Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals (CIT-A).
Accusations
What is the case against Ambani?
The I-T Department had accused Ambani of "wilful" tax evasion, alleging he "intentionally" concealed his foreign bank account details and financial interests from Indian tax authorities. The department claimed he was liable to prosecution under Sections 50 and 51 of the Black Money Act, with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. However, Ambani argued that he couldn't be prosecuted for alleged transactions in 2006-07 and 2013 retrospectively as the Act came into force in 2015.