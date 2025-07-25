Anil Ambani investigated for ₹20,000cr fraud, 'C Company' links
Anil Ambani and his Reliance Group are under serious investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided over 35 offices in Mumbai.
The case involves suspected money laundering worth up to ₹20-30,000 crore, based on multiple FIRs from the CBI and other agencies.
Authorities believe there were big issues with loan fraud, fund diversion, and bribery—some of it allegedly hidden through a mysterious 'C Company.'
ED probing illegal loan diversions
The ED is digging into illegal loan diversions, including about ₹3,000 crore from Yes Bank (with links to ex-CEO Rana Kapoor), a ₹14,000 crore fraud at Reliance Communications, and a ₹10,000 crore diversion by Reliance Infrastructure.
Over 25 people—including Anil Ambani himself—are being questioned.
Regulators say they've found things like fake paperwork, missing documents, shell companies with shared addresses, and suspiciously backdated approvals.
Several financial watchdogs are helping out as the investigation continues.