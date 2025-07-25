Anil Ambani investigated for ₹20,000cr fraud, 'C Company' links Business Jul 25, 2025

Anil Ambani and his Reliance Group are under serious investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided over 35 offices in Mumbai.

The case involves suspected money laundering worth up to ₹20-30,000 crore, based on multiple FIRs from the CBI and other agencies.

Authorities believe there were big issues with loan fraud, fund diversion, and bribery—some of it allegedly hidden through a mysterious 'C Company.'