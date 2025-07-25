Paramount, Skydance merger gets regulatory approval, deal worth $8.4B
Paramount Global and Skydance Media are officially joining forces in an $8.4 billion deal, getting the green light from US regulators.
This means big names like CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures will all be under one roof.
Plus, Skydance (with RedBird Capital) now gets control of 28 CBS-owned TV stations.
More on the media landscape post this merger
This is a major shake-up for entertainment and news—think more of your favorite shows and movies coming from the same place.
Before sealing the deal, Paramount had to settle a $16 million lawsuit with Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes episode featuring former vice-president Kamala Harris.
To address concerns about media bias, Skydance has promised to keep its news coverage fair and will bring in an ombudsman for complaints.
With so much media power changing hands after months of review, this merger could shape what you watch—and how it's covered—for years to come.