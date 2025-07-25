Paramount, Skydance merger gets regulatory approval, deal worth $8.4B

More on the media landscape post this merger

This is a major shake-up for entertainment and news—think more of your favorite shows and movies coming from the same place.

Before sealing the deal, Paramount had to settle a $16 million lawsuit with Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes episode featuring former vice-president Kamala Harris.

To address concerns about media bias, Skydance has promised to keep its news coverage fair and will bring in an ombudsman for complaints.

With so much media power changing hands after months of review, this merger could shape what you watch—and how it's covered—for years to come.