Intel cancels European chip factories, delays Ohio plant

Intel's cost-cutting measures

Alongside canceling those factories, Intel is shifting its testing work from Costa Rica to Vietnam and Malaysia to better match what the market actually needs.

The much-hyped $28 billion Ohio chip plant is also delayed.

On top of that, Intel will trim its workforce by 15%—including big cuts in its Foundry division—and has halved its management layers for more accountability.

All these changes were confirmed in their July 24 earnings report as Lip-Bau Tan tries to get Intel back on track.