'Kiss cam' at Coldplay concert leads to CEO's resignation
Things got awkward at Astronomer after their Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, and CEO Andy Byron showed up together on the "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert on July 16.
The moment sparked public buzz and led to both execs being put on leave while the company looked into it.
Just three days later, Byron stepped down as CEO, with cofounder Pete DeJoy stepping in as interim CEO.
Lesson for leaders
It's a quick reminder that what leaders do—even off the clock—can shape how people see a company.
For Astronomer, this incident turned into a real test of trust and accountability, showing just how fast things can change when personal actions go public.