'Kiss cam' at Coldplay concert leads to CEO's resignation Business Jul 25, 2025

Things got awkward at Astronomer after their Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, and CEO Andy Byron showed up together on the "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert on July 16.

The moment sparked public buzz and led to both execs being put on leave while the company looked into it.

Just three days later, Byron stepped down as CEO, with cofounder Pete DeJoy stepping in as interim CEO.