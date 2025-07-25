Intel to slash 24,000 jobs by end of 2025

Intel aims to save $500 million in costs next year

This move is all about making Intel leaner and more competitive. The company aims to save $500 million in costs next year and double that in 2026.

Some units—including much of its automotive chip business—are being closed or scaled back as Intel shifts focus toward newer tech like its advanced 14A chip process.

Impacted employees will get either a two-month notice or a shorter notice with extra pay and benefits.