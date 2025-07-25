India's manufacturing sector sees best growth in 17 years Business Jul 25, 2025

India's manufacturing sector had a standout July, with the HSBC Manufacturing PMI jumping to 59.2—the best it's been since early 2008.

This boost came from strong growth in production, sales, and new orders.

Even as the overall private sector stayed solid (Composite PMI at 60.7), manufacturing clearly stole the show.