US-India trade deal: Goyal optimistic about agreement before August deadline Business Jul 25, 2025

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says he's optimistic India and the US will seal a trade agreement before the August 1, 2025, deadline—key to dodging a hefty 26% tariff on Indian goods.

He shared that talks have gone smoothly so far and made it clear that immigration topics like H-1B visas aren't part of this year's negotiations.