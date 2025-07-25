Next Article
US-India trade deal: Goyal optimistic about agreement before August deadline
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says he's optimistic India and the US will seal a trade agreement before the August 1, 2025, deadline—key to dodging a hefty 26% tariff on Indian goods.
He shared that talks have gone smoothly so far and made it clear that immigration topics like H-1B visas aren't part of this year's negotiations.
Goyal's meetings with US officials
Goyal described his meetings with US officials as friendly and productive, saying there are "no major issues" holding things up.
He also highlighted ongoing trade discussions with the EU, New Zealand, Peru, and Chile—showing India is actively working to boost its global trade connections.