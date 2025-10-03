Next Article
Anil Ambani loses in court over 'fraud' loan tag
Business
The Bombay High Court just sided with State Bank of India (SBI) in labeling Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications's loan accounts as "fraud" under RBI rules.
Ambani tried to fight the tag, saying he wasn't given a fair hearing and key evidence was kept from him, but the court dismissed his plea on Friday, October 3, 2025.
Fraud label covers over ₹2,200 crore
This fraud label covers over ₹2,200 crore in loans plus hefty guarantees.
After SBI flagged the accounts in June 2025, they also reported it to the CBI for investigation.
Meanwhile, insolvency proceedings for both RCom and Ambani himself are still moving through the courts.