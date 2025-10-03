Anil Ambani loses in court over 'fraud' loan tag Business Oct 03, 2025

The Bombay High Court just sided with State Bank of India (SBI) in labeling Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications's loan accounts as "fraud" under RBI rules.

Ambani tried to fight the tag, saying he wasn't given a fair hearing and key evidence was kept from him, but the court dismissed his plea on Friday, October 3, 2025.