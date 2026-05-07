Anil Ambani sues NDTV for defamation over CBI ED reporting
Business
Anil Ambani, who heads Reliance Group, is taking NDTV to court for defamation. He says their recent reporting on CBI and ED investigations into his business deals has been unfair.
The Delhi High Court isn't making any quick decisions. Justice Subramonium Prasad said they'll wait for more hearings before passing an interim order.
Ambani's lawyers claim 72 NDTV publications
Ambani's lawyers claim NDTV put out 72 "pointed publications" against him in just eight months, and they're questioning if that's responsible journalism.
This all comes after the ED provisionally attached assets worth ₹3,034 crore linked to Ambani, following a Supreme Court order to speed up a banking fraud probe involving massive loans taken by his companies between 2013 and 2017.