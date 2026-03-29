Why Anil Ambani has sued Republic TV and Arnab Goswami

Business tycoon Anil Ambani has filed a defamation suit against Republic TV as well as its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the Bombay High Court . The lawsuit alleges that the channel's continuous coverage has "damaged" his reputation. The case is likely to be heard by Justice Milind Jadhav on April 1.

Accusations Ambani disputes Republic TV's reports In his lawsuit, Ambani has expressed displeasure over some recent articles published by Republic TV and shared on their social media platforms. These publications allegedly report on regulatory proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against certain corporate entities under Reliance Group, including Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), Reliance Home Finance Limited, and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited.

Clarification Ambani denies management roles in RCOM Ambani has clarified that he stopped being the Non-Executive Director of RCOM in November 2019 and was never a Director, Whole-time Director, Key Managerial Personnel, CEO or Manager in any of the companies under Reliance Group. He claimed these were distinct entities where he wasn't involved in day-to-day management or decision-making operations.

Advertisement

Allegations Ambani alleges Republic TV defamed him Ambani has accused Republic TV and Goswami of knowingly misrepresenting facts and falsely linking him to the alleged financial irregularities. He claimed that their publications have wrongly portrayed him as personally responsible for these alleged financial misconducts. The suit cites sensationalized headlines, defamatory commentary, and derogatory insinuations such as "financial scam mastermind," "cheat," "money launderer," "fraud," etc, which have harmed his reputation.

Advertisement