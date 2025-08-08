Anil Ambani's firms under ED scanner; shares fall 9%

ED is probing loans from around 20 banks

The ED is digging into loans from around 20 banks, including YES Bank and SBI.

Reliance Home Finance owes over ₹5,900 crore, while Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Communications together owe more than ₹12,000 crore.

Ambani has asked for a week to submit documents for the probe, and some of his close associates have also been questioned as part of this ongoing investigation.