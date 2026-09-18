Ankush Wadhera: India draws global-chip investment, Modi on supply-chain leverage
Business
India's making big moves in the chip world. At SEMICON India 2026, BCG's Ankush Wadhera called out how India's strategic location and its position as a destination that can strengthen and diversify global supply chains are drawing major global investments.
He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's sharp take on how supply chains can be used as leverage, putting India in a strong spot on the world stage.
Government outlines Semicon 2.0 ₹1T
The government outlined the roadmap for Semicon 2.0, a massive ₹1 trillion push to build everything from chip factories to design and talent programs.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this isn't just about making chips; it's about creating an entire ecosystem and nearly 100,000 new jobs.