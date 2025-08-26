Anlon Healthcare's IPO sees strong demand from retail investors Business Aug 26, 2025

Anlon Healthcare's IPO opened this Monday and was already 1.69 times subscribed on the first day.

Retail investors really showed up, bidding nearly nine times their share, while non-institutional and institutional buyers also joined in.

Shares are priced between ₹86-91 each, with a lot size of 164 shares.