Anna Paulson warns US rates could rise before December meeting
Heads up: US interest rates could rise soon.
Anna Paulson from the Philadelphia Fed says more hikes may be needed to keep stubborn inflation in check.
She pointed out that the economy is growing strongly and most people have jobs, so tightening things a bit more might be necessary.
Her warning comes just before the Fed's big December meeting.
Anna Paulson prefers gradual rate hikes
Paulson wants rate hikes to happen gradually so everyone has time to adjust.
She likes that under the chair, the Fed isn't giving away its next moves.
She thinks it's better for people to watch how they react to new data instead of relying on set promises.
The next policy meeting on December 8-9 could bring changes if inflation still isn't cooling off.