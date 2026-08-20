Annu Projects IPO opens Aug 25 priced ₹94-₹99 aiming ₹175.06cr
Business
Annu Projects is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹94 and ₹99 each.
You can apply from August 25 to 28, and the company hopes to raise ₹175.06 crore by selling 1.76 crore new shares.
If all goes as planned, Annu Projects will be valued at around ₹648 crore.
Annu projects listing expected Sept 2
Each lot has 151 shares, with up to 50% of the issue reserved for retail investors.
Shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE by September 2.
The funds raised will help buy new machinery, boost working capital, and support other business needs.
Based in New Delhi, Annu Projects works mainly in telecom, sewerage, and gas pipelines: these areas made up most of its recent revenue of ₹241.2 crore and a profit of ₹33 crore for FY26.