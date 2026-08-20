Ant International launches Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 for forex
Business
Ant International (part of Jack Ma's Ant Group) just dropped Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0, an upgraded AI tool for managing foreign exchange.
It's already caught the eye of global giants like Citi, HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Deutsche Bank, all jumping on board to boost their financial forecasting game.
Falcon 2.0 claims 60%+ forex savings
Falcon Time-Series Transformer Model 2.0 isn't your average AI: it's built to handle tricky financial scenarios and, according to the firm's general manager of platform tech, can slash forex costs by over 60% thanks to its sharp predictions.
This launch comes hot on the heels of Ant raising $1.2 billion last month, showing it's serious about pushing fintech innovation worldwide.