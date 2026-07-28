Antares Nuclear raises $470 million to build SMRs for US military

Antares's SMRs will be tested at Air Force bases in Colorado and Montana as part of a Pentagon program.

Their Mark-0 reactor hit a big milestone, achieving criticality at Idaho National Laboratory this June.

The reactors use TRISO fuel, which is safer because it keeps uranium locked inside tough coatings even at high temperatures.

With electricity demand rising, investors are flocking to nuclear startups like Antares; the new funding will help accelerate development and support the military's energy needs by 2028.