Anthem Biosciences IPO: Allotment status, GMP, and more
Anthem Biosciences just wrapped up its IPO allotment, and you can check if you got lucky on Kfin Technologies or the BSE/NSE sites.
The IPO was a huge hit—oversubscribed 67 times during July 14-16—which means way more people wanted shares than were available.
The stock lists on July 21, 2025, so mark your calendar if you're watching this one.
IPO was subscribed 67 times
Big investors (QIBs) went all in, subscribing nearly 193 times their quota, while NIIs followed with about 45 times and retail investors at almost 6 times.
Shares are already buzzing in the gray market at ₹714—a solid ₹144 above the issue price of ₹570—hinting at strong demand even before listing day.
Anthem also pulled in over ₹1,000 crore from major anchor investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority before the main IPO kicked off, showing that big players have serious confidence in this company's future.
