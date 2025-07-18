Ixigo's stock falls 6% despite impressive Q1 numbers

'Record' revenue and profits across all key verticals

Net profit rose 27% to ₹19 crore, with gross transaction value up 55%, thanks to huge gains in flight and bus bookings (up 81%) and a solid lift in train bookings too.

Gen Z travelers boosted train bookings by 45%, while solo female traveler numbers soared by 123%.

CFO Saurabh Devendra Singh described the quarter as "another strong quarter, with 'record' revenue and profits across all key verticals," crediting smart use of AI and new global partnerships for the momentum.