Anthem Biosciences IPO was oversubscribed 64 times: Key details

Based in Bengaluru, Anthem is all about helping pharma companies discover, develop, and manufacture new drugs. They're known for their work with ingredients used in medicines for clients around the world.

Strong demand across investor categories

Retail investors oversubscribed their portion by over five times; high-net-worth individuals went even bigger at over 42 times. Employees also showed strong interest.

Big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority came in as early anchor investors.

The entire IPO was an offer-for-sale from promoters Ganesh Sambasivam and K Ravindra Chandrappa.

Market watchers expect shares to list at a healthy 20-25% premium—a sign of strong buzz around Indian pharma innovation right now.