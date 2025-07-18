Anthem Biosciences IPO was oversubscribed 64 times: Key details
Anthem Biosciences is set to debut on the NSE and BSE after raising ₹3,395 crore in its IPO at ₹570 per share.
The offering was a huge hit—oversubscribed nearly 64 times—with institutional investors leading the charge by bidding more than 182 times their quota.
Who is Anthem Biosciences?
Based in Bengaluru, Anthem is all about helping pharma companies discover, develop, and manufacture new drugs.
They're known for their work with ingredients used in medicines for clients around the world.
Strong demand across investor categories
Retail investors oversubscribed their portion by over five times; high-net-worth individuals went even bigger at over 42 times. Employees also showed strong interest.
Big names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority came in as early anchor investors.
The entire IPO was an offer-for-sale from promoters Ganesh Sambasivam and K Ravindra Chandrappa.
Market watchers expect shares to list at a healthy 20-25% premium—a sign of strong buzz around Indian pharma innovation right now.