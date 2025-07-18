Smaller FMCG brands are now growing faster than big names
Smaller Indian FMCG brands are now growing faster than the big names, says a July 2023 Emkay Research report.
Their secret? They're quick to launch new products and tune into what today's consumers actually want.
Thanks to e-commerce and quick delivery apps, these smaller brands can reach shoppers directly, providing equal access through digital platforms.
How the market is changing
About 20% of the FMCG sector now runs on digital channels, letting newer brands roll out fresh ideas fast.
Meanwhile, bigger companies are still stuck in old-school sales methods and have been slower to adapt as prices rise and consumer tastes shift.
More options for consumers
With India's younger, more online-savvy crowd leading the way, small brands using digital tools are shaking up the market.
This means more options and products tailored to your needs—so you get better choices without waiting for big companies to catch up.