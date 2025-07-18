Smaller FMCG brands are now growing faster than big names

About 20% of the FMCG sector now runs on digital channels, letting newer brands roll out fresh ideas fast. Meanwhile, bigger companies are still stuck in old-school sales methods and have been slower to adapt as prices rise and consumer tastes shift.

More options for consumers

With India's younger, more online-savvy crowd leading the way, small brands using digital tools are shaking up the market.

This means more options and products tailored to your needs—so you get better choices without waiting for big companies to catch up.