Anthem Biosciences secures ₹1,016-crore from anchor investors

Anthem Biosciences just raised ₹1,016 crore from big-name anchor investors by selling shares at the top end of its price range—₹570 each. The full IPO, worth ₹3,395 crore, opens for public subscription from July 14 to 16, 2025.

Who are the anchor investors? Major players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and HDFC Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.

All proceeds go directly to existing shareholders cashing out.

A look at their business They're a leading name in fermentation-based pharma ingredients—think probiotics, enzymes, peptides, and more.

With a recent boost in production capacity, they now serve over 550 customers across 44 countries.