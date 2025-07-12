Anthem Biosciences secures ₹1,016-crore from anchor investors
Anthem Biosciences just raised ₹1,016 crore from big-name anchor investors by selling shares at the top end of its price range—₹570 each.
The full IPO, worth ₹3,395 crore, opens for public subscription from July 14 to 16, 2025.
Who are the anchor investors?
Major players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and HDFC Mutual Fund are among the anchor investors.
All proceeds go directly to existing shareholders cashing out.
A look at their business
They're a leading name in fermentation-based pharma ingredients—think probiotics, enzymes, peptides, and more.
With a recent boost in production capacity, they now serve over 550 customers across 44 countries.
IPO details and competitors
The IPO is managed by JM Financial and Citigroup Global Markets India.
Shares are priced between ₹540-570 (minimum lot: 26 shares), with listing expected on July 21 on BSE and NSE.
Anthem competes with companies like Syngene International and Divi's Laboratories.