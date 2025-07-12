Intel's CEO confronts harsh reality amid NVIDIA's AI surge Business Jul 12, 2025

Intel is cutting over 4,000 jobs in the US as part of a big shake-up to streamline operations.

Most layoffs are happening in Oregon, with almost 2,400 people affected across four campuses.

California is also seeing major cuts, with about 855 jobs lost in Santa Clara and Folsom.

Arizona and Texas are impacted too, though on a smaller scale.