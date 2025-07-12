Page Loader

Intel's CEO confronts harsh reality amid NVIDIA's AI surge

Business

Intel is cutting over 4,000 jobs in the US as part of a big shake-up to streamline operations.
Most layoffs are happening in Oregon, with almost 2,400 people affected across four campuses.
California is also seeing major cuts, with about 855 jobs lost in Santa Clara and Folsom.
Arizona and Texas are impacted too, though on a smaller scale.

Breakdown of the layoffs

Over 4,000 US jobs cut
Oregon: nearly 2,400 layoffs
California: around 855 layoffs
Arizona: 172 layoffs; Texas: 110 layoffs

Intel still dominates the chip market

Intel's x86 chip—launched way back in 1978—basically powered the first wave of personal computers.
Even now, despite stiff competition from NVIDIA and a shrinking market value, Intel's legacy still shapes how we use tech today.