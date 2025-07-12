NVIDIA CEO offloads $36.4 million in stock
NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang just sold 225,000 of his own shares for about $36.4 million between July 8 and 10, 2023.
No shady business here—he used a pre-set trading plan (called a 10b5-1) that was arranged months ago to keep things transparent and above board.
Even after this sale (and another one back in June), Huang is still the company's biggest individual shareholder.
NVIDIA's historic run and Huang's stock sale
On July 10, NVIDIA's market value crossed a wild $4 trillion, putting it ahead of tech heavyweights like Apple and Microsoft.
The hype? It's all about AI—NVIDIA's chips are powering the current boom.
Huang selling some stock right as prices hit new highs shows he knows the company is on an epic run, but he clearly believes in its future since he still holds a massive stake.