NVIDIA CEO offloads $36.4 million in stock

NVIDIA's historic run and Huang's stock sale

On July 10, NVIDIA's market value crossed a wild $4 trillion, putting it ahead of tech heavyweights like Apple and Microsoft.

The hype? It's all about AI—NVIDIA's chips are powering the current boom.

Huang selling some stock right as prices hit new highs shows he knows the company is on an epic run, but he clearly believes in its future since he still holds a massive stake.