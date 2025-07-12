Intel to layoff 2,400 more workers amid restructuring Business Jul 12, 2025

Intel is letting go of almost 4,000 employees across the US as part of a big company overhaul.

CEO Lip-Bu Tan acknowledges that this move comes as Intel faces tough competition from NVIDIA and TSMC, and he has noted that the company isn't in the global top 10 chipmakers anymore.

Oregon will feel it most—job cuts there jumped from 530 to about 2,400, with California, Arizona, and Texas also affected.