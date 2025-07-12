FPIs invest ₹5260 crore in Indian equities

July so far has seen net inflow of ₹3,839 crore

After some big sell-offs earlier in the year (think: over ₹78,000 crore out in January), July is finally seeing a turnaround.

So far this month, FPIs have invested ₹3,839 crore—flipping from net outflows last week to solid inflows now.

It's good news for market stability and liquidity.