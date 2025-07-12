FPIs invest ₹5260 crore in Indian equities
Foreign investors just put ₹5,260 crore into Indian equities between July 7 and 11, with the biggest single-day boost—₹2,771 crore—coming on Tuesday.
This steady inflow signals that global investors are regaining interest in India's markets after a rocky start to July.
July so far has seen net inflow of ₹3,839 crore
After some big sell-offs earlier in the year (think: over ₹78,000 crore out in January), July is finally seeing a turnaround.
So far this month, FPIs have invested ₹3,839 crore—flipping from net outflows last week to solid inflows now.
It's good news for market stability and liquidity.
India's economic fundamentals are winning back foreign investors
Despite global worries like US trade tensions and tariff uncertainty, India's strong economic fundamentals are winning back foreign investors.
As Siddhartha Khemka from Motilal Oswal puts it, there's still some caution ahead of key inflation data and earnings reports—but overall confidence is clearly on the rise.