Anthropic abandons $6 billion Decart AI acquisition after due diligence
Business
Anthropic has decided not to go ahead with its $6 billion plan to buy Decart AI after performing due diligence.
While the acquisition is off for now, a source suggested the two companies might still team up in the future.
Both Anthropic and Decart are keeping quiet about the decision so far.
Decart software boosts AI chip efficiency
Decart builds software that helps make AI run cheaper and faster by improving chip efficiency, something right up Anthropic's alley.
But Anthropic usually makes few large buyouts, preferring to spend on computing power to develop new products and serve customers.
This move comes as Anthropic gets ready for a major IPO that could be as big as SpaceX, showing it's focused on growing and innovating as it heads toward Wall Street.