Anthropic adds Harvard physicist Christopher Stubbs to long-term benefit trust
Anthropic, the AI company, just brought Harvard physicist Christopher Stubbs onto its Long-Term Benefit Trust, a group that helps pick board members and advises on big decisions about AI's impact on society.
Stubbs is the first physicist to join Anthropic's Trust, and he's a professor of physics and astronomy at Harvard whose research explores gravitational physics, dark matter, dark energy, and observational cosmology.
Anthropic gears up for IPO
Stubbs joins as Anthropic gears up for its IPO and sets aside 5% of shares for a public benefit fund, something the board can increase later.
The trust itself runs independently from management and already includes experts like Ben Bernanke and Neil Buddy Shah, making sure Anthropic keeps responsible AI development front and center.