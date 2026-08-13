Anthropic aims for fall IPO that could top $2 trillion
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI assistant, is gearing up for a massive IPO this fall, potentially topping $2 trillion and outshining SpaceX's debut.
After raising $65 billion in May and filing confidentially in July, it's set to make waves in both tech and finance.
Investors expect Anthropic $100-$120B 2026 revenue
Investors expect Anthropic to hit $100 to $120 billion in yearly revenue by the end of 2026, thanks to huge demand for its AI tools.
Founded by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has faced tough competition from China and a brief US government ban, but bounced back fast.
Investors see this IPO as a game-changer for AI worldwide.