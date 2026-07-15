Anthropic and Blackstone with Goldman Sachs launch $1.5B ode
Anthropic and Blackstone just teamed up with Goldman Sachs and others to launch Ode, a $1.5 billion company focused on building custom AI systems for businesses.
The idea came after Blackstone noticed its companies weren't using AI enough, so they bought Fractional AI (a small AI startup) to lay the groundwork for Ode.
Ode has 100 engineers using Claude
Ode's got 100 engineers, many of them former founders, working closely with Anthropic's team to create tailored solutions, mainly using Anthropic's Claude tech but mixing in other tools when needed.
CEO Chris Taylor says having top talent is key for changing how businesses work.
While they're starting with clients from their backers' portfolios, Ode wants to take its "scaled boutique" approach worldwide and compete head-to-head with big names like OpenAI's The Deployment Company and major consulting firms.