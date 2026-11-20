Anthropic bars Chinese and Hong Kong investors from IPO
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is keeping Chinese and Hong Kong investors out of its upcoming IPO.
This move, similar to what SpaceX did earlier, shows how US tech firms are tightening access to their latest AI breakthroughs as competition with China heats up.
OpenAI may also restrict Chinese investors
This isn't just about one company: OpenAI might do the same.
Even after recent talks between US and Chinese leaders to ease tensions, tech remains a big sticking point.
China has warned it could hit back if these restrictions continue, so expect the tech rivalry to keep growing.