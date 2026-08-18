Anthropic boosts credit line to over $10 billion before IPO
Business
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is boosting its credit line to over $10 billion as it gets ready for a big IPO later this year.
Major banks are lining up for a piece of the action, with some being asked to put in $1.25 billion each.
Anthropic reports $65B annual run rate
Anthropic's revenue has been climbing fast: by the end of July 2026, its annual run rate hit $65 billion and a preliminary revenue figure of more than $11.5 billion in its latest completed quarter.
This new credit move is way bigger than its previous $2.5 billion deal last year and follows a playbook similar to SpaceX before its own blockbuster IPO.
Anthropic's public debut could even happen before OpenAI's, making things extra interesting in the AI world.