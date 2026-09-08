Anthropic won't acquire AI start-up Decart for $6B anymore
What's the story
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up behind the popular Claude chatbot, has decided against acquiring another AI start-up, Decart for around $6 billion. As per Bloomberg, the decision comes after due diligence on the latter. While the two companies may not be merging anytime soon, they could explore other collaborative opportunities in the future.
Tech insights
Decart's technology and significance of the acquisition talks
Decart produces software that optimizes chip performance, thereby reducing the cost of training and operating AI.
The proposed acquisition was aimed at enhancing Anthropic's computing infrastructure to handle more demand.
Despite the failed acquisition talks, there's still a possibility that both companies could collaborate on future projects.
Future prospects
Anthropic's focus on computing power and upcoming IPO
Anthropic, which doesn't make big acquisitions often, is investing heavily in computing power to develop new products and serve customers. The company is gearing up for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) and hopes to raise as much as SpaceX or more from it.
Start-up journey
More about Decart
Founded in 2023 by Israeli engineers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev, Decart offers an optimization stack for AI developers.
The start-up also creates "world models" to simulate the physical world, which can be used in autonomous driving and e-commerce.
Its Lucy AI model can create a high-resolution video of a person trying on clothes in real-time from live footage.
Financial growth
Recent funding and valuation
In May, Decart raised $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures.
Other participants included NVIDIA, Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, and Adobe Ventures.
Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Zeev Ventures also took part in the round.
The investment valued Decart at nearly $4 billion, up from $3.1 billion in August 2025.