Anthropic CEO Amodei says AI could write 90% of code
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI is about to shake up engineering jobs in a big way.
He predicts that AI could write 90% of code in the near future — Amodei has suggested timelines as short as 12 months, especially automating routine coding tasks.
Entry-level engineers might feel this shift the most as basic programming gets taken over by smarter tech.
Anthropic hiring 429 engineers paying $320,000-$405,000
Even with these big changes coming, Anthropic isn't done hiring humans yet.
The company currently lists 429 open engineering roles (like research engineer and engineering manager) with salaries ranging from $320,000 to $405,000.
Amodei points out we're in a transition phase: building and managing advanced AI still needs real technical skill (and real people), even as automation ramps up.