Anthropic CEO Amodei says AI could write 90% of code Business Apr 17, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI is about to shake up engineering jobs in a big way.

He predicts that AI could write 90% of code in the near future — Amodei has suggested timelines as short as 12 months, especially automating routine coding tasks.

Entry-level engineers might feel this shift the most as basic programming gets taken over by smarter tech.