Anthropic CEO Amodei's $18 million pay outpaces Alphabet and Amazon CEOs
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, made headlines with an $18 million pay package in 2025, leaning heavily toward stock and other sorts of compensation, putting him ahead of Alphabet's and Amazon's CEOs in terms of compensation.
This information came out as Anthropic gears up for a possible IPO that could value the AI company at over $2 trillion.
Anthropic founders pledge 80% equity donation
Equity is a huge part of how Anthropic pays its top team: President Daniela Amodei earned $16.4 million last year, and both siblings just got salary bumps plus more equity tied to how long they stay and the IPO.
Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao also received stock options when he joined.
In a cool twist, the founders have pledged in the IPO filing to dedicate 80% of their personal Anthropic equity to charitable causes, showing they want AI progress to come with some real-world good.