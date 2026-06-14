Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei keeps only 1 direct report
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei has a unique setup: only his chief of staff, Avital Balwit, reports straight to him.
He says this "It's incredibly freeing," structure helps him focus on big-picture AI research and long-term goals, while his sister and company president, Daniela Amodei, handles much of the day-to-day operations.
It's a division that lets Dario stay strategic without getting buried in routine tasks.
Anthropic filed for IPO, prioritizes culture
Founded by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela in 2021, Anthropic is growing fast. They recently raised funding and filed for an IPO.
Even as they scale up (with their popular Claude AI models), Dario stresses the importance of hiring people who fit the company's mission and values so Anthropic's unique culture stays intact.