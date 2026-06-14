Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei keeps only 1 direct report Business Jun 14, 2026

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei has a unique setup: only his chief of staff, Avital Balwit, reports straight to him.

He says this "It's incredibly freeing," structure helps him focus on big-picture AI research and long-term goals, while his sister and company president, Daniela Amodei, handles much of the day-to-day operations.

It's a division that lets Dario stay strategic without getting buried in routine tasks.