Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pledges 80% equity to charity
Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, has pledged to dedicate 80% of his personal equity in Anthropic to philanthropic causes.
This move, revealed in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, means a huge chunk of his Anthropic equity pledged to philanthropic causes will go toward good causes, using donor-advised funds for flexibility and tax benefits.
Anthropic will match employee share donations
If Anthropic's value ever crosses $1 trillion, Amodei and his co-founders could end up donating billions of dollars.
He has been vocal about tech leaders using their wealth to help with challenges created by AI.
To encourage more generosity, Anthropic will also match employees' share donations through partners like Daffy Charitable Fund.
As Daffy's CEO put it, this could spark a culture of giving in the tech world.