Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao seeks $30B funding and $900B valuation

Anthropic secures GPUs, faces legal challenges

To power all this growth, Anthropic joined forces with SpaceX for access to 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs at the Colossus 1 data center and struck deals with Amazon and Google.

They also launched a $1.5 billion AI services company with Blackstone to bring Claude into health care and real estate.

On the flip side, they're facing legal battles over US AI safety rules that could impact future earnings, but they're still expanding globally with a new office in Bengaluru, India.