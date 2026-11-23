Notable Capital invested early at a $61.5 billion valuation, convinced by Anthropic's growing buzz with developers.

GIC joined in 2025 after talks with the company's CFO, putting in more than $4.5 billion as more businesses started using Anthropic's tech.

Baillie Gifford also jumped in with $1.5 billion after seeing strong growth and steady execution, especially as Anthropic branched out into areas like legal services and life sciences.

Their early belief paid off in a big way!