Anthropic completes $81.3B IPO at $1.5T valuation as backers celebrate
Claude's maker, just pulled off a massive IPO, raising $81.3 billion and landing a $1.5 trillion valuation.
Early backers like Notable Capital, GIC, and Baillie Gifford are celebrating big wins after betting on Anthropic when others were skeptical.
Early backers funded Anthropic's expansion
Notable Capital invested early at a $61.5 billion valuation, convinced by Anthropic's growing buzz with developers.
GIC joined in 2025 after talks with the company's CFO, putting in more than $4.5 billion as more businesses started using Anthropic's tech.
Baillie Gifford also jumped in with $1.5 billion after seeing strong growth and steady execution, especially as Anthropic branched out into areas like legal services and life sciences.
Their early belief paid off in a big way!