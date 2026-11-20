Anthropic debut on Nasdaq raises $81.3B values $1.5T beats SpaceX
Anthropic, an AI company, just had a blockbuster debut on Nasdaq, raising $81.3 billion and hitting a $1.5 trillion valuation, beating SpaceX's old record.
Shares jumped from $83 to $97.17 on day one, making early investors very happy.
Hussain Sajwani calls Anthropic investment rewarding
Big names like Yasmin Razavi (Spark Capital), Eric Schmidt, and Hussain Sajwani saw major returns. Sajwani even shared how rewarding the investment has been for him.
With 980 million shares sold and huge market buzz, Anthropic's success shows just how hot (and promising) the AI industry is right now.