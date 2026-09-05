Anthropic delays IPO until late September amid $15 billion credit
Business
Anthropic, a major AI company, is pushing back its much-hyped IPO.
Instead of launching sooner, they are now aiming to share their official paperwork in late September and begin marketing the offering in mid-October at the earliest.
The delay comes as they wrap up a huge $15 billion credit deal and get ready for meetings with analysts.
Anthropic IPO could top $2 trillion
This could be one of the biggest IPOs ever: some investors think Anthropic might hit a $2 trillion listing.
Big banks like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are helping out, and everyone is watching to see if investors are still excited about AI companies.
The IPO is also seen as a big test for the whole AI sector's future.