Anthropic diversifies chip sourcing as OpenAI plans Google chip purchases
Business
Anthropic is mixing things up by using AI chips from Amazon, Google, NVIDIA, and AMD instead of sticking to just one supplier.
The goal? To make their tech setup more flexible and not depend so much on NVIDIA.
At the same time, OpenAI intends to buy Google's AI chips to boost its own systems.
Experts: chip switching favors big firms
By spreading out its chip choices, Anthropic could weaken NVIDIA's grip on pricing.
But experts say switching between chip platforms is tough and expensive, something only big players can really pull off.
As Gil Luria puts it, the effort and investment required may not be worthwhile for smaller players.