Anthropic now wants to raise $20B at $350B valuation

The upcoming funding round is expected to see participation from several high-profile investors. These include Sequoia Capital, a major investor in Anthropic's competitor OpenAI ; Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and investment management firm Coatue. The increased funding target reflects the growing confidence and interest from these prominent backers in Anthropic's potential and future prospects.

Market position

Anthropic's IPO preparations and previous funding

In 2025, Anthropic hired lawyers to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) that could happen sometime this year. The company's previous funding round in September raised $13 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the industry with a valuation of $183 billion. This strong market position and high valuation have made Anthropic an attractive option for investors looking to capitalize on the growing AI sector.