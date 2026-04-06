At Anthropic, disagreeing with the CEO is encouraged, says executive

Anthropic 's head of growth, Amol Avasarala, has revealed that the AI start-up actively promotes a culture of public dissent. Speaking on an episode of Lenny's Podcast, Avasarala said employees are encouraged to disagree openly with top leadership, including CEO Dario Amodei. He emphasized this openness is key to building trust within the company and fostering transparency among its members.

Internal discourse Use of internal Slack channels to promote transparency Avasarala highlighted the use of internal Slack channels at Anthropic for promoting transparency. These channels serve as public "notebooks" where employees can share their work and ideas. He said, "You can go and join the Slack channel, the notebook channels of people in research and all these other areas, and you can learn whatever you want." This innovative approach enables open communication across different departments within the company.

Open debate Employees actively encouraged to question and disagree Avasarala said that not only is the leadership transparent with employees on various topics, but they are also actively encouraged to question and disagree with them in public forums inside the company. He even said, "That openness where we even encourage, like, people can just argue with Dario," He said. This culture of open debate was further illustrated by an incident during an all-hands meeting where Amodei's comment sparked a public disagreement from an employee.

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