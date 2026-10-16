Anthropic eyed for $1.5 trillion IPO, down from $2 trillion
Anthropic, the AI startup started by former OpenAI folks, is now looking at a possible IPO valuation of $1.5 trillion, down from the earlier hype of $2 trillion.
Investors are getting a bit cautious after seeing strong revenue growth but also noticing that things are starting to slow down and the costs to keep their AI running are pretty high.
Anthropic revenue up 45% to $16.8B
In the latest quarter, Anthropic's revenue jumped 45% to $16.8 billion, but that's less explosive than before when they more than doubled from first quarter to second quarter.
On top of that, they've committed $518 billion for cloud services, computing capacity, and infrastructure over the next decade, big money that'll really test how confident people feel about betting on AI right now.
The November IPO will be a major moment for both Anthropic and the whole AI scene.