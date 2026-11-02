Anthropic eyes $2T IPO while Dario Amodei cites AI safety

Anthropic stands out as a public-benefit corporation focused on long-term human good, not just tech hype.

They offer base salaries of $350,000 to $850,000 for staff software engineering roles but know big paychecks can be distracting.

To keep everyone on track, it uses "culture interviews" during hiring, asking candidates if they'd put AI safety ahead of boosting stock prices.

Anthropic's values statement says the mission is what everyone is there for, even as Amodei's net worth is estimated at $13.6 billion.