Anthropic eyes $2T IPO while Dario Amodei cites AI safety
Anthropic is reportedly eyeing a massive IPO, possibly hitting a $2 trillion valuation.
With that kind of money on the line, CEO Dario Amodei admits he's worried about staying true to their mission of keeping AI safe and beneficial for people, rather than just chasing profits.
Anthropic stresses mission despite high pay
Anthropic stands out as a public-benefit corporation focused on long-term human good, not just tech hype.
They offer base salaries of $350,000 to $850,000 for staff software engineering roles but know big paychecks can be distracting.
To keep everyone on track, it uses "culture interviews" during hiring, asking candidates if they'd put AI safety ahead of boosting stock prices.
Anthropic's values statement says the mission is what everyone is there for, even as Amodei's net worth is estimated at $13.6 billion.