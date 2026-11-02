Anthropic eyes up to $3.5B from Japan before US IPO
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, is aiming to raise up to $3.5 billion from Japanese investors as it gears up for a US stock market debut.
This comes at a time when Japan's IPO scene is pretty quiet, making Anthropic's move stand out.
Mizuho Securities is leading the effort in Japan, with help from big names like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Anthropic IPO tests AI investor appetite
Anthropic isn't just looking at Japan: investors in Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe are also on their radar.
With tech giants like Meta and Alphabet also chasing new funding, this IPO is set to test how excited people really are about investing in artificial intelligence right now.
If all goes well, it could help Anthropic secure its spot as one of the top players in the fast-moving AI world.