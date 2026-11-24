Anthropic falls below $83 IPO price in premarket trade
What's the story
Anthropic, the AI start-up that raised a record $93.5 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), has seen its shares fall below the IPO price. The stock was last down 5.8% at $82.59 in premarket trading on Tuesday, well below its debut opening of $111.50 on November 19. The decline comes just days after a stellar debut on Nasdaq, where the company's fully diluted valuation briefly topped $2 trillion.
Market impact
Record-breaking IPO and initial success
Anthropic's IPO has surpassed SpaceX's previous record of $85.7 billion in June. The company is the first frontier AI firm to go public and is seen as a key indicator for the industry.
However, despite its initial success, Anthropic missed out on a broader rally led by AI-linked stocks on Wall Street after NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.
Financial concerns
Concerns over high valuations in AI space
The decline in Anthropic's shares comes amid a wider technology sector selloff and concerns over high valuations in the AI space.
The S&P 500 and Dow ended last week in correction territory, while NVIDIA witnessed its biggest weekly drop since 2008.
Rising interest rates are raising concerns about future valuations within the AI sector, potentially increasing the cost of capital-intensive computing infrastructure investments.
Potential recovery
Index funds could provide support for Anthropic's shares
Despite the current downturn, index funds could provide some support for Anthropic's shares.
Intropic, an index rebalance analytics firm, estimates passive funds could buy up to 30% of the shares offered by year-end.
MSCI will add Anthropic to its global standard indexes as of the November 30 close. This move could help stabilize the company's stock performance in the future.